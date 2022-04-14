Former Colombia great Freddy Rincón dies, aged 55, following car crash

  • Rincón had been driving car that collided with bus in Cali

  • Colombian Football Federation mourns ‘great loss’ for sport


Former Colombia captain Freddy Rincón has died aged 55 after sustaining severe head injuries in a car crash.

Rincón was hurt after the vehicle he was driving collided with a bus on Monday in Cali, Colombia.

“Despite all the efforts of our teams, Freddy Eusebio Rincón Valencia has passed away,” said Laureano Quintero, the medical director of the Imbanaco Clinic in Cali where Rincón was being treated.

Colombia’s football federation, the FCF, tweeted a tribute acknowledging the “great loss” and saying “we will miss him and remember him with great affection, appreciation, respect and admiration”.

“The Colombian Football Federation deeply regrets the death of Freddy Eusebio Rincón Valencia, and sends a message of support and encouragement to his family, friends and relatives at this difficult time,” a statement read.

Rincón was a commanding midfielder won 84 caps for his country, scoring 17 goals during in international career during which he was a key part of Colombia’s golden generation who took the national side to three consecutive World Cups in 1990, 1994 and 1998.

He started his professional career with Colombian sides Santa Fa and América, winning national titles, before joining Brazilian outfit Palmeiras. In 1995, he signed with Real Madrid following a loan spell with Napoli and spent two seasons at the Bernabéu before returning to South America.

In 2000 he captained the Brazilian side Corinthians to the first club world championship title.

Rincón was involved in a serious car accident in 2013, when a truck he was driving overturned on a wet road between Cali and the city of Andalusia. He required surgery for multiple fractures and sustained a head wound in the accident.

