Former college bar to be transformed into bookstore, cafe in Five Points

One of Five Points’ signature college bars, now closed, could become the home of a new independent bookstore and cafe.

The former Thirsty Parrot bar location is slated to be transformed into a bookstore and cafe with an outdoor patio area, according to plans submitted to the Columbia Design/Development Review Commission.

The plans indicate that the first floor of the building at 734 Harden St., situated between the newly opened Swiff clothing store and the former Horseshoe nightclub, will be renovated for the new retail space and will have some of the 100-year-old building’s historic design features repaired and restored.

One of the oldest buildings in the Five Points district, the site originally was constructed in the 1920s by Columbia lawyer and developer Thomas Hair, according to documents submitted to the city by historic preservationist Janie Campbell. It has housed businesses ranging from The Valley Meat Market and Five Points Pharmacy to professional offices and Orkin Exterminators, according to Campbell.

Most recently, the building was home to the Thirsty Parrot bar and nightclub.

Like much of Five Points, the 700 block has been in a state of transition in recent years. A number of college-oriented bars have shut down, and those sites either remain vacant or have been transformed into new businesses, such as Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint at 711 Harden St. A small wave of new businesses have opened recently in the day-to-night shopping, dining and entertainment district, including Swiff and Botanica de Santee clothing stores, FuruSato Bento Japanese restaurant and Game Day Nutrition shake and tea shop.

The design plans for the proposed Harden Street bookstore and cafe do not include details about the business such as specifics about what it hopes to offer or when it hopes to open.

The plans for 734 Harden St. will be considered at the design commission’s meeting on Thursday, May 19. The owner is seeking approval for a special historic rehabilitation tax assessment known as the Bailey Bill.