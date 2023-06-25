Former Clovis North standout Riley Cooper shines for LSU in the College World Series

Former Clovis North standout Riley Cooper had a big part in LSU’s opening College World Series win over Florida.

Cooper pitched three scoreless innings and was aided by Cade Beloso’s solo home run in a 4-3 victory in Omaha, Nebraska on Saturday.

“Riley obviously did what Riley’s done here and executed at a high level,” LSU coach Jay Johnson told reporters.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Cooper finished with three strikeouts.

Riley Cooper in CWS for LSU

6.2 IP / 0 ER / 7 K / 3 BB / 3 Hits



He’s faced 27 batters in Omaha.



He’s retired 21 of them.@MatthewJTravis_ @chessabouche pic.twitter.com/7o0w2vhdVp — Jack Benjamin (@JackBenjaminPxP) June 25, 2023

He met with reporters and said the chemistry was crazy and “just to be around the guys and what better place to be, just having a blast doing it.”

Cooper and the Tigers can close out the College World Series with a win on Sunday in the best-of-3 series.