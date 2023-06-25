Former Clovis North standout Riley Cooper shines for LSU in the College World Series

Anthony Galaviz
Steven Branscombe/USA TODAY Sports

Former Clovis North standout Riley Cooper had a big part in LSU’s opening College World Series win over Florida.

Cooper pitched three scoreless innings and was aided by Cade Beloso’s solo home run in a 4-3 victory in Omaha, Nebraska on Saturday.

“Riley obviously did what Riley’s done here and executed at a high level,” LSU coach Jay Johnson told reporters.

Cooper finished with three strikeouts.

He met with reporters and said the chemistry was crazy and “just to be around the guys and what better place to be, just having a blast doing it.”

Cooper and the Tigers can close out the College World Series with a win on Sunday in the best-of-3 series.

