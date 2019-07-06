Former Clemson RB Tyshon Dye dies in drowning accident

Tyshon Dye, a former running back for Clemson and East Carolina, died Friday in a drowning accident. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tyshon Dye, a former running back for Clemson and East Carolina, died Friday in a drowning accident. He was 25 years old.

According to the Greenville News, Dye was swimming at Richard B. Russell State Park in Elbert County, Georgia, when he “started to tire in the water and couldn’t make it back to shore.” Dye, who was attending a family picnic, was spotted going under the water by his two brothers, but they were unable to rescue him. Dye’s body was recovered later Friday.

Dye signed with Clemson as a four-star running back in the class of 2013. After a redshirt season his first year on campus, Dye appeared in 17 games over the next three seasons for the Tigers, accumulating 351 yards and five touchdowns on 76 carries. He won a national championship with the Tigers in 2016.

Dye graduated from Clemson with a degree in parks, recreation and tourism management in May 2017. After graduating, Dye played his final season of college football at East Carolina. He rushed for 217 yards on 50 carries and caught six passes for 56 yards for ECU in 2017.

“All of our hearts are just broken,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. I can honestly say Tyshon Dye is one of the sweetest souls I’ve ever been associated with or coached. We’re just all heartbroken tonight, and we’re praying for his family and know that he’s been called home.”

Our hearts break tonight to confirm the passing of Tyshon Dye.https://t.co/WCGoG0SmOj pic.twitter.com/Boq32fJqA8 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) July 6, 2019

