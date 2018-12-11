Former Clemson RB Fuller's cause of death revealed

Former Clemson running back C.J. Fuller died of a pulmonary thromboembolism and deep vein thrombosis connected to a football-related knee injury, according to a report Tuesday by the Pickens County Coroner's Office.

Fuller, who died on Oct. 3, was doing physical therapy for the knee when he began experiencing chest pains, according to his aunt, Zola Fuller Beeks. The 22-year-old injured his leg Aug. 12 and underwent surgery to repair it on Sept. 18.

"Blood clots are caused when there's inactivity," coroner Kandy Kelley told The State newspaper of Columbia, S.C. "There's a number of factors to cause a blood clot. When you have inactivity on an active person, that's a risk to getting a blood clot. The injury caused the inactivity, then he was home and having physical therapy."

After a redshirt season for Clemson in 2014, Fuller gained 171, 211 and 217 rushing yards the next three seasons. He scored six career touchdowns for the Tigers and was a member of the 2016 national championship team.

Fuller was due to graduate from Clemson last spring and planned to transfer to another school for his last year of eligibility, according to The State. However, Fuller, former Clemson teammate Jadar Johnson and former Duke defensive lineman Quaven Ferguson were arrested in April and charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

--Field Level Media