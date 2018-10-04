Former Clemson RB Fuller dies at 22

Former Clemson running back C.J. Fuller, a member of the Tigers' 2016 national-title team, has died at age 22.

Athletic director Gill Payne of Easley (S.C.) High School, Fuller's former school, announced the news Wednesday. A cause of death wasn't revealed.

"Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with C.J.'s family," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement. "I've known C.J. a long time and watched him grow up through the Easley rec leagues all the way through Easley High School. I'm proud of what he accomplished as a Clemson Tiger, most of all, his accomplishment of being a Clemson graduate. Our deepest condolences and the thoughts of our program are with his family this evening. May he rest in peace."

After a redshirt season for Clemson in 2014, Fuller gained 171, 211 and 217 rushing yards the next three seasons. He scored four touchdowns overall for the Tigers.

Fuller was due to graduate from Clemson last spring and planned to transfer to another school for his last year of eligibility, according to the (Columbia, S.C.) State newspaper. However, he, former Clemson teammate Jadar Johnson and former Duke defensive lineman Quaven Ferguson were arrested in April and charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Another of Fuller's former Clemson teammates, Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson, posted a photo of Fuller on Instagram on Wednesday, writing "My brother I am hurting right now. Somebody wake me up from this nightmare. My brother was supposed to come see me tomorrow. I love you bruh until we meet again"

Former South Carolina running back Marcus Lattimore, now the Gamecocks football program's director of player development, tweeted, "We are mortal. I am devastated. Praying hard right now for CJ Fuller's family. Great human."

--Field Level Media