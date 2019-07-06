Former Clemson football player Tyshon Dye drowns in Georgia park

Tyshon Dye, who played three seasons for the Clemson Tigers and was a member of their 2016 national championship team, drowned Friday, the university has confirmed.

According to multiple reports, the 25-year-old Dye was swimming Friday afternoon with family at Richard B. Russell State Park in Georgia near the South Carolina state line.

When Dye disappeared underwater, family called 911. Search crews recovered his body around 6 p.m.

Our hearts break tonight to confirm the passing of Tyshon Dye.https://t.co/WCGoG0SmOj pic.twitter.com/Boq32fJqA8 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) July 6, 2019

"All of our hearts are just broken," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. I can honestly say Tyshon Dye is one of the sweetest souls I've ever been associated with or coached. We're just all heartbroken tonight, and we're praying for his family and know that he's been called home."

Dye played three seasons at running back for the Tigers, rushing for 351 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games from 2014-2016.

After graduating with a degree in parks, recreation, and tourism management, Dye used his final year of eligibility to play for the East Carolina Pirates, where he gained 283 yards from scrimmage in 2017.

BREAKING NEWS: Very sad news to report today as Former ECU Football Player, Tyshon Dye, has passed away in a drowning accident. Pirate Radio extends our deepest sympathies to Tyshon’s friends and family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. https://t.co/61nVch5TvR — Pirate Radio ☠️ (@pirateradio1250) July 6, 2019



