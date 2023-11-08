Former civil service chief apologises for ‘chickenpox party’ Covid suggestion

Photograph: Mark Thomas/Shutterstock

Mark Sedwill, the UK’s most senior civil servant at the start of Covid, has apologised for suggesting in a meeting that people could hold “chickenpox parties” to spread the virus, as he sought to defend the government’s initial response to the pandemic.

Giving evidence to the inquiry into Covid, Sedwill, who was Boris Johnson’s cabinet secretary until September 2020, accepted that the virus was initially not taken seriously enough, and that there were failures in coordinating policies.

Sedwill confirmed that he had, on 12 March 2020, suggested to Johnson that people could potentially hold chickenpox-type parties so children and others could catch Covid and help the country reach herd immunity, comments first recounted by Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s former chief adviser.

Sedwill said this was suggested in the context of the plan at the time to try to mitigate the peak of Covid, and that his idea was for people less susceptible to Covid to catch it and acquire immunity, while those more vulnerable could quarantine.

He added: “These were private exchanges and I certainly had not expected for this to become public.

“I understand how, in particular, the interpretation that has been put on it, it must have come across as someone in my role was both heartless and thoughtless about this, and I genuinely am neither. But I do understand the distress that must have caused and I apologise for that.”

Earlier evidence has heard that both Johnson and Cummings viewed Sedwill as being “off the pace” over Covid, and too slow to respond to the scale of the threat.

Asked by Hugo Keith KC, the inquiry counsel, if this was true, Sedwill argued it was in part due to his role: “It is possible. It is also possible I might have created that impression. I felt I had to provide leadership for a system that was on the edge of panic then. I did not have the luxury of saying, even in private, ‘We are doomed.’”

During Sedwill’s evidence, the inquiry saw that even by the end of February 2020, Johnson and his ministers were briefed by the head of the Cabinet Office’s civil contingencies unit, that a reasonable scenario was for 80% of the UK’s population being infected with Covid, and up to 1% dying, bringing hundreds of thousands of deaths.

Asked by Keith why levels of alarm in the government were not higher, Sedwill replied: “They should have been.”

The hearing was also shown minutes from a cabinet meeting in February where Johnson warned against “political overreaction” over Covid, saying this had happened with mad cow disease, and “that confidence was also contagious”.

Sedwill agreed there was “optimism bias” over the virus at the time. Asked whether Johnson should have been more worried, Sedwill said: “He’s an optimistic person. I think that optimism bias you mentioned did reflect his overall stance at that point.”

In a long interrogation by Keith about a lack of coordination between different elements of government as the pandemic arrived, Sedwill accepted this had not worked properly within the Cabinet Office, the department meant to lead on such issues.

“No, and that is one of the lessons of this period of the crisis,” he said. “There was an assurance that plans were in place to manage it, and in hindsight those plans should have been interrogated more carefully by me and at the cabinet level.”