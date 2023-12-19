Former cinema could become 120-bed hotel

Developer Cavaleri Partnership Ltd said it would restore the former Odeon's facade "to its former 1930s glory"

A derelict cinema dating back to the 1930s could be reopened as a 120-bed hotel.

Blueprints show Colchester's former Odeon would have an on-site restaurant and 35 parking spaces.

The building, on Crouch Street, has been vacant since Odeon moved its business to Head Street in 2002.

Marriott International would operate the proposed hotel under its Moxy brand, if approved.

Developer Cavaleri Partnership Ltd said it would restore the premises' facade "to its former 1930s glory".

A section of the building's rear would be demolished as part of the works.

It follows years of neglect, with the boarded-up building suffering at the hands of arsonists and vandals.

The building has fallen into disrepair after being targeted by vandals in the past 21 years

John Burton, president of Colchester Civic Society, told the BBC he felt positive about the plan to restore the building's front.

"There are a lot of people who have quite romantic ideas about sitting at the back of the theatre holding hands - they want to keep it that way," he said.

"But that is dead and gone, and it is probably better to keep the elevation and character of the front in Crouch Street.

"Demolishing that would lead to all sorts of complications."

The former cinema has been boarded up following repeated vandalism

Projects have been difficult getting into motion due to a covenant imposed by Odeon as part of the sale, preventing the site being reopened as a cinema.

The site was originally opened as The Regal in 1931 before being sold to Odeon later that decade.

The brand then sold the building and relocated its business to Head Street in 2002.

Planning permission was granted to convert the building into 46 apartments in 2018, but it has expired.

Colchester City Council will have the final say on the latest application.

