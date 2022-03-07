Former Child Star Ricky Schroder Has Public Meltdown Over Museum Mask Rule

Former child star Ricky Schroder, last seen harassing Costco workers who asked him to wear a mask in the store, had another public meltdown over rules intended to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

This time, Schroeder flipped out on security guards who asked him to wear a mask before entering the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library & Museum in Abilene, Kansas, calling them Nazis and telling them they should only enforce “God’s law.”

Ricky Schroder had another public meltdown over rules intended to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo: Patriot Takes)

The videos, shared on Twitter by Patriot Takes, which monitors right-wing media, showed Schroder berating the guards.

“Evil federal government, right?” he asked the guards.

“That’s your opinion,” one of the guards replied.

“That is my opinion,” Schroder said. “God’s laws are higher than the federal government’s, but you’re going to enforce man’s laws?”

After a brief exchange, he told the security guards they “don’t know God,” called them Nazis and stormed out:

While traveling with the freedom convoy, maskless Ricky Schroder was denied entry into the Dwight D. Eisenhower museum and called the security guard a “Nazi” for enforcing “evil federal government” mask rules. pic.twitter.com/XTcqwEfijQ — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 6, 2022

Patriot Takes also posted other videos of Schroder.

“We’re not gonna live as slaves,” he declared in one clip.

Schroder made his name as a child actor in the 1980s sitcom “Silver Spoons.” As an adult, he is best known for his three seasons on “NYPD Blue.” But it’s Schroder’s right-wing politics that caused his name to trend on Twitter on Sunday:

“I have just one purpose … and that is to build up a strong progressive Republican Party in this country. If the right-wing wants a fight, they are going to get it … either this Republican Party will reflect progressivism or I won’t be with them anymore.”

- Dwight D. Eisenhower https://t.co/hSclqrvQNU — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) March 6, 2022

White privilege is behaving like an incredulous asshole and then comparing the minor inconvenience you created for yourself to brutal, warmongering, genocidal regimes. 🤡 https://t.co/sv9ScHN9IX — Kwanza Osajyefo (@kwanzer) March 6, 2022

I love how he thinks telling the guy his name is Ricky Schroder will help. Also, when did he get a southern accent?! https://t.co/p7kE2djY5w — Amee Vanderpool 🇺🇦 (@girlsreallyrule) March 6, 2022

So far Ricky Schroder has done battle with a Costco employee and a guard at the Dwight Eisenhower Museum, in his courageous fight for America’s freedom from mask mandates.

And, scene. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) March 7, 2022

There are grandmas in #Ukraine

making Molotov cocktails

to fight off an invading army

and Ricky Schroeder

wants you to know

he won't be a "slave"

to wearing a mask

nobody's asking him to wear anymore. https://t.co/fQ8uV9MRXu — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) March 7, 2022

Wow, Ricky Schroder is still that entitled little brat he played on Silver Spoons. https://t.co/LUDBeT9Pc9 — Say it loud, say it proud, 46! (@leap441) March 6, 2022

He called the security guard a Nazi. What a tool. https://t.co/EfyIrwnjC6 — Leanne 🌈 (@Lcmwriter100) March 6, 2022

Wow. Glad I never had a crush on Ricky Schroder.



Comparing a basic health precaution to Nazism? Eisenhower would block Schroder, too.



PS: "God's Laws?" Newsflash, has-been: this is NOT a theocracy. You have a right to believe what you want, but NOT try to make it federal law. https://t.co/lzEDKBR7kY — gaijingirl2004 Bronx Progressive/Green. 🦺 🇵🇸✡️ (@gaijingirl2004) March 6, 2022

This may be Ricky Schroeder's best dramatic role, yet. https://t.co/RnStzIEzrB — CK 🇺🇦 (@charley_ck14) March 6, 2022

this type of rhetoric was always eyerollingly dumb but now stands in stark contrast to the actual existential threat being fought by Ukrainians every day https://t.co/SkWA6q7JbF — shauna (@goldengateblond) March 6, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.