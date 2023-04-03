Former Chiefs fullback Michael Burton says Broncos are ready to compete at ‘high level’

Fullback Michael Burton may have left the Chiefs, but he’ll be back at Arrowhead Stadium during the 2023 season.

That’s because Burton joined the AFC West rival Denver Broncos, who will play the Chiefs twice, including once in KC. As he told Rutgers Wire, Burton is excited to play for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

“I have always admired Russell Wilson from afar — his play, work ethic and leadership have always stood out to me,” Burton said.

“He’s already reached out to me personally so that shows the type of leader he is. He’s won a ton of games in this league and has had a heck of a career thus far. I have seen it in person (with) how great of a player he is and now adding coach (Sean) Payton is going to be awesome. It will definitely elevate Russell’s game and I’m excited to be part of this team and culture that is moving in such a positive direction.”

The Broncos will be Burton’s sixth NFL stop in nine seasons, but he knows a lot of what to expect in the Mile High City. That’s because Payton was the Saints coach in 2020 when Burton was in New Orleans.

Burton sees good things on the horizon for the Broncos, who have missed the playoffs the previous seven seasons. Denver had a 5-12 record last season and hasn’t finished with a winning record since 2016.

Despite the recent struggles, Burton believes the Broncos can compete for the postseason in 2023.

“I am very excited for this opportunity in Denver,” Burton said. “I’ve played for coach Peyton before so I have seen first hand how great of a coach he is and how nice of a job he does building a team culture.

“I think Denver has done a great job this free agency adding great players to this roster that is already filled with great talent. There is no question this roster is ready to compete at a high level.”