Former chief rabbi Lord Sacks dies

Former chief rabbi Lord Sacks has died at the age of 72.

A statement on his Twitter page said he had died on Saturday morning.

It read: “Baruch Dayan Ha’Emet. It with the deepest sadness that we regret to inform you that Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks (HaRav Ya’akov Zvi ben David Arieh z’’l) passed away early this morning, Saturday 7th November 2020 (Shabbat Kodesh 20th MarCheshvan 5781).”

Lord Sacks served as the chief rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth – the figurehead of British Jews – for 22 years, stepping down in September 2013.

He was succeeded by the current chief rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis.

I want to express my condolences on the passing of former Chief Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks. He was a towering intellect whose eloquence, insights and kindness reached well beyond the Jewish community. I have no doubt that his legacy will live on for many generations. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 7, 2020

Board of Deputies president Marie van der Zyl described Lord Sacks, who was made a crossbench life peer in 2009, as a “giant of both the Jewish community and wider society”.

She added: “His astounding intellect and courageous moral voice were a blessing to all who encountered him in person, in writing or in broadcast. His outstanding tenure as chief rabbi led to a revolution in Jewish life and learning which has ensured his legacy will pass not just through his own beloved family, but through generations of our community’s young people too.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “I want to express my condolences on the passing of former chief rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks.

“He was a towering intellect whose eloquence, insights and kindness reached well beyond the Jewish community. I have no doubt that his legacy will live on for many generations.”

Lord Sacks was an outspoken critic of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn amid the row over anti-Semitism in the party.