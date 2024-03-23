Former Chicago Med Stars Reunite on Set — Is an On-Screen Comeback Imminent?

Former Chicago Med cast member Brian Tee returned to the NBC procedural’s NBC set this week — and an expected visitor was there to greet him.

Tee, who is currently directing a Season 9 episode of the Windy City-set procedural to air in the spring, received in-person support from another of the series’ OG alums — Colin Donnell.

More from TVLine

“So I’m directing my episode of Chicago Med and guess who made a surprise visit,” Tee shared Saturday on Instagram, beneath a photo of him and Donnell. “Great to see you old friend.”

This marks Tee’s second time directing on Med; the actor also helmed an episode in Season 8, shortly after making his final appearance as Dr. Ethan Choi. Donnell, meanwhile, exited Med at the start of Season 5.

Could Donnell’s behind-the-scenes visit be setting up an encore for his character, Dr. Connor Rhodes? Not according to a Med insider, who tells TVLine that there are no plans for the actor to resurface on-screen.

That said, Donnell has previously said that he is open to reprising his role.

“I loved my time on Chicago Med,” the actor told TVLine back in 2022. “I loved our crew so much, the cast was so wonderful, and I know they’ve had a lot of comings and goings since I’ve left myself. But yeah, why ever close a door? I had such a great time, and I have such a fondness not only for the whole universe of the Chicago shows, but I love the city of Chicago itself so much. If it ever came a knockin’, let’s see if the schedules work out. It’d be fun to revisit that guy.”

#OneChicago Characters Who Should Return

#OneChicago Characters Who Need to Return — Including Two Who Are Dead

View List

Best of TVLine