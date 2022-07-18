Former Chelsea footballer Tiemoue Bakayoko pulled out of car and searched by police

Tiemoue Bakayoko is a former Chelsea midfielder - Chelsea Football Club/ Chelsea FC

Tiemoue Bakayoko, a former Chelsea midfielder, was pulled out of a car as it waited in traffic in central Milan and searched by gun-toting Italian police, according to footage of the incident posted online.

The 27-year-old French international, who played for Italian Serie A champions AC Milan last season, was caught out in a case of mistaken identity, a Milan police press officer told The Telegraph.

The video shows Bakayoko standing against a patrol car, dressed in trainers, dark trousers, a green top and a hat, as an officer searches him and empties his pockets, while two other officers hold their guns towards the interior of a BMW SUV with the passenger door open.

Towards the end of the footage, which lasts less than a minute, the officer seems to realise he has made a mistake as he pulls a surprised face at a colleague who approaches him to tell him something. He lets Bakayoko go, and pats him on the back.

Il momento in cui il poliziotto si rende conto che ha fermato Bakayoko e bestemmia è poesia pic.twitter.com/f3fBRqtL9f — Captain Rossonero - Il Primo Rossonero 🏆 (@DrGianlucaFumo) July 17, 2022

The incident, involving the footballer and a friend who was driving the car and who remained inside the vehicle during the confrontation, took place on July 3, and was filmed by someone sitting two cars behind. It was posted on Twitter just before midnight on Sunday.

The police spokesman said the pair were stopped hours after officers received a report about nighttime gunshots in the central Corso Como area blamed on a pair of “central African men”, one wearing a green T-shirt, who drove off in a dark SUV.

Bakayoko is black and of Ivorian descent.

“We did everything by the book,” the spokesman said, stressing that the footballer was simply the victim of an unlucky coincidence. “He was in a dark SUV that matched the description, and he was also wearing a green T-shirt,” he said.

Italian police are armed, but normally use their weapons sparingly, and US-style shootouts between officers and suspects are almost unheard of. Neither Bakayoko or AC Milan have commented on the affair, and Milan police said the footballer has not lodged any complaint.