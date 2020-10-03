Former Chelsea Flower Show winner puts house on the market in Kent

From Country Living

A beautiful four-bedroom property currently owned by former Chelsea Flower Show Gold Medal winner, Mandy Buckland, is for sale in Sevenoaks, Kent, for £999,950.

Situated at the end of a long private driveway, this detached home was originally constructed in the 1970s but has been remodelled and refurbished over the years. As well as new rewiring, plumbing, windows and a modern facade, Mandy has also designed the landscaped garden to an impeccable RHS Chelsea standard.

Inside, new owners will find a formal front entrance, a large sitting room, practical study, a bright kitchen/dining room, plus three modern bathrooms. Upstairs is a master suite with its own bathroom and dressing room, plus three further bedrooms. There's also ample storage throughout the home to help tidy away clutter.

Unsurprisingly, it's the idyllic gardens which are the main pull here. Designed thoughtfully by Mandy, there is a vegetable garden, greenhouse, meadow and more formal zones to the front of the house. Not only is it a haven for wildlife, but it's the kind of place that provides a respite for owners at the end of a long day.

As well as winning at Chelsea (Anna's Sanctuary in the Shade Garden, 2006), Mandy has won a Gold Medal and Best Small Garden at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival.

Surrounded by the peaceful countryside, there is a thriving local community here with a school, range of shops, amenities and a train station with services to London Victoria. Sevenoaks is around eight miles away from the property, offering more transport links to bustling stations such as London Bridge and Charing Cross.

This property is currently on the market for £999,950 via Knight Frank.

