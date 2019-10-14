Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech saves two penalties on Guildford Phoenix debut

Petr Cech made two penalty saves on debut for Guildford Phoenix as his side beat Swindon Wildcats 2.

The former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper, who joined Phoenix officially last week, helped his side to a penalty shootout victory on Sunday.

Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech is now a Guildford Phoenix goaltender (Photo by Ian Walton/PA Images via Getty Images)

Cech was beaten twice as the scores were tied at 2-2 before a penalty shootout. (Photo by Ian Walton/PA Images via Getty Images)

Cech, now 37, has been working on his game since retiring from professional football in May. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Cech, now 37, kept out Swindon’s first and final efforts of the shootout after Taylor Wootton’s equaliser took the game to overtime.

And his heroics earned him the man of the match award for the fourth-tier side, who play in National Ice Hockey League South 2.

Czech Republic fans turned out to see the Premier League icon in action. (Photo by Ian Walton/PA Images via Getty Images)

Cech was named man of the match after his performance. (Photo by Ian Walton/PA Images via Getty Images)

That involved two saves in a penalty shootout - much like the Cech we were familiar with in the Premier League. (Photo by Ian Walton/PA Images via Getty Images)

The former Czech Republic international footballer, and existing Chelsea technical adviser, confessed his love for the game he played in his youth when signing for Phoenix.

He said last week: "After 20 years of professional football, this is going to be a wonderful experience for me to play the game I loved to watch and play as a kid."

Petr Cech made a stunning start to life with his new sport. (Photo by Ian Walton/PA Images via Getty Images)

