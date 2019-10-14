Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech saves two penalties on Guildford Phoenix debut
Petr Cech made two penalty saves on debut for Guildford Phoenix as his side beat Swindon Wildcats 2.
The former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper, who joined Phoenix officially last week, helped his side to a penalty shootout victory on Sunday.
Cech, now 37, kept out Swindon’s first and final efforts of the shootout after Taylor Wootton’s equaliser took the game to overtime.
And his heroics earned him the man of the match award for the fourth-tier side, who play in National Ice Hockey League South 2.
The former Czech Republic international footballer, and existing Chelsea technical adviser, confessed his love for the game he played in his youth when signing for Phoenix.
He said last week: "After 20 years of professional football, this is going to be a wonderful experience for me to play the game I loved to watch and play as a kid."
