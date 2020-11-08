Former Chancellor Sajid Javid says Joe Biden’s US election win is ‘right outcome’ for Britain

Former chancellor Sajid Javid has said Joe Biden’s US election victory is “the right outcome” for Britain.

Mr Javid indicated that the Democrat would be likely to thaw international tensions and be a closer ally.

He said that Mr Biden’s pledge to re-join the World Health Organisation showed his willingness to co-operate across the globe.

Mr Javid also suggested a Biden presidency would improve Britain’s chances of a favourable trade deal with the US.

He suggested that a series of tariffs slapped on goods by Donald Trump would have made it tougher to seal an agreement.

The former chancellor also said that he expected Mr Biden to attempt to thaw international tensions to Britain’s benefit.

Mr Javid told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: “I think there is a lot of crossover, a lot of mutual interests – far more than there ever was with a Trump administration.

“If you look at three or four of the biggest issues right now, the pandemic, for example, he will certainly be taking it more seriously, as we do.

“He has already said he is going to rejoin the World Health Organisation.

“We’ll be chairing the G7 next year, for example. That means we can work on a global recovery plan with a man in the White House who is a multilaterist, who understands the need for combined action internationally and, when it comes to trade, Joe Biden believes in free trade – Donald Trump was a protectionist.

“Then also for, example, when it comes to climate change – we’ll be hosting the world’s largest, a seriously important climate change conference next year, we’ll be chairing that and, right now, with the new leader of the White House, we’ll have someone who’ll want to work with us to bring about change.”

Asked if a deal would have been easier under Trump, he said: “Not at all. In fact, I think a trade deal with Joe Biden is far more likely.

“Let’s look at the evidence, let’s look at what Donald Trump actually did when he was in office when it came to trade with the UK.

“He slapped tariffs on UK aluminium, UK steel, Scotch whisky – that not only hurt people in America in terms of higher prices, but it also cost jobs here in the UK.

“President Trump is a protectionist, he has been very clear about that, he’s paralysed the WTO (World Trade Organisation).

“We now want to strike more trade deals across the world and actually what you need is a president who believes in free trade, and that’s what we’re going to have with Joe Biden.”

Meanwhile World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted: “Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden & Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris!

“My @WHO colleagues and I look forward to working with you and your teams. Crises like the #COVID19 pandemic show the importance of global solidarity in protecting lives and livelihoods. Together!”

On Saturday Boris Johnson sent a message of congratulation to Biden saying: “The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has had a string of twitter spats with Mr Trump, tweeted: “Congratulations on your well deserved win. London looks forward to working with you - its time to get back building bridges not walls.”

