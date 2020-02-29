Former champ Luiten in 6-way tie for lead at Oman Open

MUSCAT, Oman (AP) -- Joost Luiten was part of a six-way tie for the lead after the third round of the Oman Open as the Dutch golfer looks to win the European Tour event for the second time in three years.

Luiten, the champion of the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2018, shot a bogey-free 5-under 67 and was on 11 under overall alongside Brandon Stone of South Africa (67), Callum Shinkwin of England (66), Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark (70) and Finnish players Sami Valimaki (64) and Mikko Korhonen (65).

''It always helps when you have won the tournament before but I think winning in general helps you go through the motions and the feeling of winning a tournament,'' said the No. 102-ranked Luiten.

''I'm just going to enjoy it. You've got to enjoy the tension that comes with trying to win. I love it here and feel comfortable.''

Italian player Guido Migliozzi was alone one stroke back at 10 under after a round of 68.

