Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • John Hufnagel
    American football player

Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did.

The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

“Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching.

"On behalf of the entire organization, I offer my deepest condolences to Lois and the family as well to all of Doug’s many friends."

John Bean, the president/CEO of Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, echoed Hufnagel's sentiments.

"Doug’s passion and energy for the CFL and the Calgary Stampeders will never be replaced," Bean said. "He was an amazing friend and mentor to us all, leading by example.

"We all learned so much from Doug. He will be deeply missed.”

Mitchell, who passed away Wednesday, attended Colorado College on a hockey scholarship and completed a bachelor of arts degree in business administration. He then went to the University of British Columbia, where he played football while earning a bachelor of law degree in 1962.

Mitchell lined up on both offence and defence at UBC and played briefly in the CFL with the B.C. Lions and Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

He served as CFL commissioner from 1984 to '88. Mitchell also spent time on the league's board of governors, as a representative of the Stampeders, remaining with the franchise's executive committee until his death.

Mitchell also served with both the Stampeders Foundation and Flames Foundation.

"I am beyond saddened by the passing of Doug," CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said. "His incredible passion for Canadian football inspired players, coaches and executives to further his dream of building character and uniting our country through our great game."

Ticats owner Bob Young took to social media to praise Mitchell.

"Everyone loved Doug," Young tweeted. "He was the very definition of a gentleman.

"The CFL and the world has lost a giant. We are all very grateful for his many contributions to making Calgary and Canada a better place."

Mitchell made several significant contributions to athletics, including the creation of the U Sports athlete of the year awards honouring the top Canadian collegiate performers. The honour — formerly known as the Howard Mackie, BLG and Lieutenant Governor Athletic Awards — were recently renamed The Honourable Lois Mitchell and Doug Mitchell U Sports athlete of the year awards.

U Sports named one of its national semifinal football games, the Mitchell Bowl, in his honour.

"My condolences to the Mitchell family on the passing of their patriarch Doug at the age of 83," tweeted Jim Mullin, the president of Football Canada. "Few have contributed more to the game of football in Canada both at the pro and amateur levels.

"It’s a profound loss for our sport. His focus and passion made him a joy to work with."

Lois Mitchell recently completed her term as Lieutenant Governor of Alberta (2015-20). Their son, Scott, is the managing partner/CEO of Hamilton Sports Group Partnership, which owns and operates the Ticats and Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League.

Mitchell is a member of the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame. He has also been named to the Alberta Order of Excellence and Order of Canada.

Mitchell was named for induction into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2021 as a builder. Also in that class were former Montreal Alouettes head coach Marv Levy (in builder category) and former players Will Johnson and Mike Walker (defensive linemen), Nik Lewis (receiver) and Orlondo Steinauer and Don Wilson (both defensive backs).

The 2020 and '21 classes were enshrined together last month in Hamilton, a delay created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"​When he was welcomed into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame just last month, he and I spoke about the topics dearest to him: family and football," Amrbosie said. "It was my honour and privilege to join in the occasion, and for us to recognize all that he has done for our league, and what he will always mean to our sport.

​"​We also spoke of building – of doing more and being better. We spoke of how our league can grow. Doug contributed mightily to our foundation. He would expect us to do all we can to build upon it."

Ambrosie also reflected upon Mitchell's accomplishments during his time as CFL commissioner.

"​As the sixth commissioner of our league from 1984 to 1988, and also as a former member of the CFL’s board of governors and a driving force behind the Calgary Stampeders, he was known for his tremendous leadership and determination," Ambrosie said. "But like so many Canadian football fans, I will remember Doug most for his love of the game.

"When I think of his stewardship of the league or seeing the U SPORTS Athlete of the Year Award presented in his honour or watching some of our country’s best young players hoist the Mitchell Bowl, I’m uplifted by how many lives he touched through sport."

Added the B.C. Lions: "Yesterday we lost a long-serving member of the Canadian Football league. The BC Lions Football club shares our condolences with Doug's wife Lois and the entire Mitchell family, including his son Scott, the President of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Football Club."

Mitchell was also named Sportsman of the Year in 2007 by the Calgary Booster Club, and three years later was listed by the Globe and Mail as one of the Power 50 of Canadian sports.

Mitchell served as a member of the National Hockey League board of governors from 1980-84 and was also chairman of the '05 Winter Goodwill Games.

He began his legal career with the firm of Howard, Mackie, specializing in corporate and commercial law. When the firm merged to become Borden Ladner Gervais, Mitchell served as national co-chair.

And sport wasn't Mitchell's only passion. He also served with a wide range of organizations outside of the athletic arena, including chairman of the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, United Way of Calgary, the Campbell McLaurin Foundation for the Hearing Handicapped, Theatre Calgary and the Calgary Zoo, to name but a few.

In 2004, Mitchell was named one of the most influential Albertans in the province’s first 100 years. That same year, he became a member of the Order of Canada.

Mitchell is survived by his wife, Lois, and children Shelley, Steven, Sue Ann and Scott.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately available.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Doug Mitchell, former CFL commissioner and Calgary lawyer, has died at 83

    Douglas Mitchell, a former Canadian Football League player who went on to become commissioner of the league as well as a prominent Calgary lawyer and community leader, died on Wednesday at the age of 83. Mitchell played briefly in the CFL with the B.C. Lions and Hamilton Tiger-Cats and later went on to serve as league commissioner for five years in the 1980s. He also spent time on the league's board of governors, as a representative of the Calgary Stampeders, as well as many other accomplishment

  • Don’t Make Bond a Woman: Ana de Armas Joins Daniel Craig in Calling for 007 to Remain Male

    Nearly everyone agreed last fall that Ana de Armas was one of the best parts about “No Time to Die,” Daniel Craig’s final outing as super-spy James Bond, so naturally the actor is getting asked a lot of questions about who should replace Craig in the next 007 movie. De Armas doesn’t have a name, […]

  • UPDATE 1-Singapore Exchange, NYSE join hands for company dual listings, ETFs

    Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) said on Friday it will team up with the New York Stock Exchange for dual listing of companies on both the bourses, allowing investors to tap overseas investment opportunities on the two major exchanges. The two stock exchanges will also explore development of more exchange-traded funds products (ETFs), new environmental-social-corporate governance (ESG) products and services, among others, the two bourses said in a joint statement. "It (agreement) aims to create a more connected ecosystem to facilitate access to capital and the development of new investment solutions to address growing complex needs of market participants and investors," SGX Chief Executive Officer Loh Boon Chye said.

  • Kinzinger says Trump 'chose not to act' as rioters breached Capitol: Jan. 6 hearing live updates

    The House Jan. 6 committee focuses today on Trump's actions in the White House. Former White House aides Sarah Matthews and Matthew Pottinger testify.

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders sign trio of Canadian defensive players

    REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed defensive lineman Alain Cimankinda, defensive back Vincent Dethier and linebacker Jared Beeksma on Thursday. All three players are Canadians. Cimankinda attended Saskatchewan's 2022 rookie camp after spending the previous season on the practice roster. The Riders selected the Ottawa native in the fourth round, No. 35 overall, in the '21 CFL draft out of Guelph. Dethier returns to the Riders after attending the CFL team's training camp, registering two

  • Nasa images show extreme withering of Lake Mead over 22 years

    The pictures from 2000, 2021 and 2022 offer a new view into its dramatically low water levels, now at just 27% capacity

  • Russia Moves to Annex Occupied Ukrainian Land by September

    (Bloomberg) -- The Kremlin is in a dash to hold referendums in Ukrainian territories occupied by its troops to give grounds for President Vladimir Putin to absorb them into Russia as early as September, according to people familiar with the strategy.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tes

  • Families remember the victims of Bloody Friday 50 years on

    Nine people were killed in series of IRA bomb blasts across Belfast on one of the most notorious days of the Troubles.

  • Girlfriend Collective’s New Tennis Collection Is Serving Up Mix-&-Match Looks You’ll Love

    Calling all athleisure and tennis-core enthusiasts! Girlfriend Collective has released a brand new collection unlike anything we’ve seen from the brand. Its first-ever tennis line is full of retro-chic pieces in throwback shades and preppy silhouettes. The mix-and-match-friendly set is ready for the country club, both on and off the courts, or to be worn as part of your daily workout attire. And, like all of GC’s covetable wares, everything is size-inclusive and made from recyclable materials. T

  • Germany continue impressive form with win over Austria to reach semi-finals

    Sweden boss Peter Gerhardsson was tight-lipped over his selection issues ahead of their quarter-final with Belgium.

  • MLB All-Star Game was least-watched ever

    Despite the trough, Tuesday's game was a relative ratings boon in the current TV landscape and drew more viewers than the NBA's and NFL's All-Star offerings.

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Behind the Star Guardian event launched by League of Legends

    What’s happening at the Star Guardian event of League of Legends? What’s about this alternative universe?

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou