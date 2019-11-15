Former CFL coach Greg Quick named league's first director, Global Scouting

TORONTO — Former CFL assistant coach Greg Quick was named the league's first director of global scouting on Friday.

Quick will attend the CFL's combines this winter in Finland (Helsinki), France (Paris), Italy (Florence), Germany (Frankfurt), Japan (Tokyo, Osaka) and Mexico (Mexico City). The league has partnerships with football organizations in those countries.

Quick, 62, has over 39 years of football experience, including nine in the CFL as a linebacker coach with Toronto (2010-11) and Montreal (2015, 2016-present) and defensive co-ordinator with Saskatchewan (2015). He has also spent time with several NCAA schools as a head coach, assistant and athletic director.

"Greg is the right person to fulfil this very important and very demanding job," CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement. "Locating and integrating the best football players from around the world is a big part of our CFL 2.0 strategy, as is creating more pathways for Canadian players looking for opportunities to play beyond the U.S. and Canada."

Quick will identify players to be invited to the CFL combine March 26-28. He will also prepare confidential scouting reports on the top prospects for the CFL Global Draft that will be held April 16, 2020.

The CFL combine will be followed by two drafts — for global players (April 16, 2020) and Canadian prospects (April 30, 2020).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2019.

The Canadian Press