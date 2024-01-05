Former CF Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis signs with the Portland Timbers

PORTLAND, Ore. — Former CF Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis has signed with the Portland Timbers.

The 26-year-old from Montreal joined his hometown team's academy in 2014 and signed a first-team contract with Montreal as a homegrown player ahead of the 2018 season.

He went on to play 36 regular-season and playoff games for Montreal but was released in December when the club opted not to exercise his contact option.

Pantemis joins fellow Canadian Kamal Miller with the Timbers. Inter Miami traded the defender to Portland on Thursday.

The Timbers also announcing the signing of goalkeeper Trey Muse on Friday. Both he and Pantemis are signed through the 2025 season with club options for 2026.

“One of our main priorities this off-season was to recreate our goalkeeping group, and that work is well underway … Both players have good experience with upside and will help create healthy competition within this position as we move forward,” Timbers GM Ned Grabavoy said in a statement.

Pantemis and Muse join returning 'keepers Aljaz Ivacic and Hunter Sulte. Ivacic started 29 games for the Timbers last season.

Pantemis, a former Canadian youth international, was part of Canada's 2022 World Cup roster but has yet to see action with the senior side.

The 24-year-old Muse made 33 appearances for the Charleston Battery in 2023, tying for the USL Championship lead in clean sheets with a league-high 13, The Kentucky native signed his first MLS contract in 2019 with the Seattle Sounders as a homegrown player.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2024

The Canadian Press