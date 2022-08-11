Former CEO of Halifax children's hospital released on bail, appeal set for March

HALIFAX — A former Halifax hospital CEO convicted of fraud has been granted bail one day after being sentenced to five months in jail.

Tracy Kitch was released on a $20,000 surety following a court appearance during which she agreed to abide by several conditions until her appeal, which was set for March 7.

Kitch was found guilty in February of using a corporate credit card to pay for about $47,000 in personal expenses.

Her bail conditions require her to reside at her Ontario address and prohibit her from seeking or gaining employment or a volunteer position where she would have authority over money.

Although Nova Scotia Court of Appeal Justice Anne Derrick says she doesn't believe Kitch is a flight risk, the judge is requiring the ex-hospital CEO to report to Halifax Regional Police by phone on a weekly basis.

Kitch resigned from her position at the IWK Health Centre in August 2017 after an independent audit revealed discrepancies in her expenses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2022.

