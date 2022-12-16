Former Central Valley High teacher suspected of sexual abuse of a minor student

A former Central Valley High School band director has been accused of sexually abusing one of his minor students about 10 years ago.

The victim, who was 16 when the alleged abuse started in 2012, informed school officials in early November, according to Ceres Police Detective Julio Amador.

Through the investigation, detectives learned the alleged abuse by 40-year-old Efrain Hinojosa went on for about two years, until the victim turned 18, Amador said. They also learned that Hinojosa is currently employed as the band director at Foothills High School in Pleasanton.

On Dec. 6, Ceres Police arrested Hinojosa on the Foothill High School campus.

He was brought back to Stanislaus County and booked into the jail on suspicion of 20 counts of statutory rape and 15 counts of oral copulation with a person under the age of 18.

He bailed out the same day and, according to the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, has not yet been formally charged. Amador said he is scheduled for an arraignment in March.

Hinojosa could not be reached for comment on Friday.

Hinojosa has worked at Foothill High for more than six years, according to the Pleasanton Weekly. He was placed on administrative leave on the date of his arrest, the paper reported.

His profile on the Bay Area high school’s website said he worked at Central Valley High from 2010 to 2016 and also previously worked at Granite Bay High and Lincoln High in Stockton. It says he received his bachelor’s of music degree from California State University, Stanislaus, with concentrations in music education and flute performance.

The case is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Amador at 209-538-5729 or Julio.Amador@ci.ceres.ca.us. Anonymous tips can be reported to the Stanislaus area Crime stoppers hotline at 1-866-60-CRIME (602-7463) or 209-521-4636.