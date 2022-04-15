Former Central California water manager stole $25 million in water over 23 years, prosecutors say

Gregory Yee
·4 min read
Santa Nella, CA, January 18, 2022 -The Delta-Mendota Canal runs south along the western edge of the San Joaquin Valley, parallel to the California Aqueduct for most of its journey, but it diverges to the east after passing San Luis Reservoir, which receives some of its water. The water is pumped from the canal and into O&#39;Neill Forebay. Then it is pumped into San Luis Reservoir by the Gianelli Pumping-Generating Plant. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
The Delta-Mendota Canal runs along the western edge of the San Joaquin Valley. Prosecutors say the former general manager of the Panoche Water District stole more than $25 million worth of water from the federal canal over 23 years. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

The former general manager of a Central Valley water district has been charged with stealing more than $25 million worth of water over 23 years, the latest development in a years-long saga of corruption and theft, federal authorities said Thursday.

A federal grand jury returned a five-count indictment against 75-year-old Aptos resident Dennis Falaschi, according to the U.S. attorney's office for the Eastern District of California.

He faces one count each of conspiracy and theft of government property, and three counts of filing false tax returns, according to the indictment.

Falaschi was the general manager for the Panoche Water District, which serves portions of Frenso and Merced counties near Dos Patos, Firebaugh and Los Banos, according to court documents.

The indictment does not name the water district, but in 2018, then-California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra announced the arrest and filing of felony charges against five individuals for the misuse of public funds amid widespread corruption at the district.

Falaschi is among the defendants in the ongoing state case.

The water theft scheme began in 1992, according to the federal indictment.

That year, Falaschi was informed that an aging, abandoned drain turnout on the Delta-Mendota Canal, part of the federal Central Valley Project, was leaking water into a parallel canal that the water district controlled, the document stated.

A gate inside a pipe that connected the two canals had been cemented shut years earlier when the drain was abandoned, but the cement had cracked, according to the indictment.

After learning about the leak, Falaschi allegedly told a water district employee to install a new gate inside the standpipe, which could be opened and closed on demand, the document stated. He later told the employee to put in a lid with a lock on top of the standpipe, and a roughly two-foot elbow pipe angled at 90 degrees into the water district's canal.

"The lid concealed the theft because it prevented people from seeing that the gate inside the standpipe was functional," prosecutors said. "The elbow pipe further concealed and expedited the theft because it enclosed the water flow from the Delta-Mendota Canal into the water district’s canal and was installed in such a way that it was generally submerged under the water."

Falaschi then told employees to use the new gate and pipe to steal federal water from the canal "on multiple occasions," prosecutors said.

"He used the proceeds of the theft to pay himself and others exorbitant salaries, fringe benefits, and personal expense reimbursements," prosecutors said.

The diverted water was unmetered and traveled to a water district pump station, where it was lifted into the district's broader canal system, according to the indictment. It was combined with the district's other water sources and either sold to customers or pumped back into the federal canal so the district could collect water credits.

During the scheme, Falaschi allegedly told water district employees to misclassify the stolen water as reclaimed runoff from from farms in reports presented to the district's board of directors, court documents stated.

In all, more than 130,000 acre-feet of water was stolen, according to the indictment.

An acre-foot is the amount of water needed to cover one acre of land in a foot of water and is the standard unit of measurement in the water industry.

In April 2015, drought lowered the canals' water level enough for the pipe, lid and drain turnout to be discovered by authorities, according to the indictment.

Federal authorities also alleged Falaschi falsified tax returns from 2015 to 2017 and failed to report over $900,000 in income to the Internal Revenue Service that he received from private water sales, according to court documents.

The federal case comes after state officials opened an ongoing criminal case against Falaschi and four other defendants.

In 2017, investigators discovered 86 drums holding thousands of gallons of hazardous waste illegally buried in a Panoche Water District yard, according to coverage of the state case by The Times.

The state's case expanded to include allegations of misconduct that were revealed by an audit.

In a statement, Falaschi's attorney Marc Days said his client plans to plead not guilty to the federal charges.

"We just received the indictment and need additional time to review it," Days told The Times. "The indictment appears based on lies and misstatements."

The attorney said he plans to make further comments on the case "in the very near future."

If convicted on all federal charges, Falaschi faces a maximum sentence of 18 years in prison and up to $750,000 in fines, prosecutors said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Brian Elliott makes 28 saves, Lightning beat Sabres 5-0

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brian Elliott made 28 saves, Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat had goals 17 seconds apart in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Sunday night. Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton also scored to help the Lightning move past Boston into third place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay had lost four straight (0-2-2) and avoided its first five-game losing streak since Mar. 2-10, 2014. Buffalo's Craig Anderson stopped 23 shots. Elliott s

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: Gary Trent Jr. could be Toronto's biggest X-factor

    Gary Trent Jr. could have more room to operate with Philadelphia's defensive ace set to miss up to three games in the series.

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Tim Stützle leads Ottawa Senators past Detroit Red Wings 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Tim Stützle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night. Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves. Stützle's goals were both empty-netters, one with 1:05 left and another with 14 seconds remaining. The 20-year-old forward also picked up his 30th assist on Batherson's 15th goal of the season. Tyler Bertuz

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race of career

    Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a statement.

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • 24-hour hockey game in Edmonton raises funds for young adults with cancer

    Kids and coaches were up all night Friday playing hockey in Edmonton to raise money for young adults living with cancer. The initiative was inspired by Matt Cook, a former Alberta Junior Hockey League player from Edmonton who died of cancer in 2010. The game — which took place at the Canadian Athletic Club from 6:00 p.m. Friday to 6:00 p.m. Saturday — is a tribute to Cook and a great experience for the young players, said Tammy Coley, chairperson of the 24-hour Charity Challenge Game. "That's pr

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin