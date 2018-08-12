Former Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas apologizes for negative comments he made about Cleveland

Isaiah Thomas apologized Saturday for negative comments he said about Cleveland on an Instagram live video.

Thomas discussed his time playing for the Kings, Suns, Celtics and Lakers before he referenced the Cavaliers. The 29-year-old guard appeared in 15 games for Cleveland last season before he was traded to the Lakers in early February.

Thomas also referenced former Cavaliers star LeBron James’ decision to sign a four-year, $153 million contract with the Lakers in the offseason.

“Cleveland was a s—hole,” Thomas said in the video. “I see why Bron left … Again.”

The two-time All-Star explained the comments on his Twitter account shortly after posting the video.

“I apologize for my choice of words about Cleveland,” Thomas wrote. “I was on my live playing around. They don’t show you everything for a reason ... Right after that I clarified what I said ... All love to everybody who had love for me in Cleveland.”

I apologize for my choice of words about Cleveland. I was on my live playing around. They don’t show you everything for a reason smh. Right after that I clarified what I said.... All love to everybody who had love for me in Cleveland. — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) August 12, 2018

MORE: NBA free agent rumors: Nuggets sign Isaiah Thomas to 1-year deal | NBA free agency: Isaiah Thomas was open to returning to Celtics

Thomas signed a one-year contract with the Nuggets in mid-July.