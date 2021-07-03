Former ‘To Catch A Predator’ Host Chris Hansen Briefly Arrested For Court No-Show

Ex-TV host Chris Hansen was briefly arrested on Friday after a Michigan judge issued a warrant for not appearing in court on a sex-trafficking case.

Hansen surrendered to authorities on a bench warrant Friday and was briefly detained. The former host of NBC’s To Catch A Predator failed to show for a hearing at Shiawassee County jail in Corunna, Michigan on Thursday. Hansen has video evidence to present related to a sex-trafficking case stemming from an October police sting in which three men were arrested.

More from Deadline

The court expected Hansen to present video against three men charged with trying to meet underage girls for sex, the Associated Press reported.

Hansen did provide an edited video, but one of the defendants requested all of the footage, which he contended may contain exculpatory information, AP reported.

Hansen’s lawyer claimed his client missed the court hearing because of confusion over a subpoena.

‘He wasn’t intending to not appear or to be somebody that was trying to circumvent the process. It was just an unfortunate set of circumstances that resulted in a failure to appear,’ Hansen’s lawyer Clint Perryman told AP.

Hansen now hosts a YouTube show, Predators I’ve Caught, and a podcast. He has 14 days to turn over film to the defense in the case.

Hansen posted to Instagram about his arrest.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.