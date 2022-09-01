Former Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez suspended 85 games for violating MLB's violence policy

Carlos Martinez was suspended 85 games by MLB. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Former St. Louis Cardinals ace Carlos Martinez was suspended 85 games by MLB on Thursday after violating the league's violence policy.

Martinez violated the league's domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. MLB did not release specifics about Martinez's case. His suspension — which is retroactive to June 19 — will be unpaid, and Martinez will have to undergo a treatment program as a result of the suspension.

Martinez was a two-time All Star in his nine season with the Cardinals. He has a 3.74 career ERA, with 927 strikeouts in 967 innings. After a strong run as a starter, injuries limited Martinez's effectiveness. He was used as a reliever in 2019 and 2020 before transitioning back to starting in 2021.

He hit the free-agent market in the offseason and signed with the San Francisco Giants in March. The team cut him and he wound up with the Boston Red Sox in May. A week after signing with the Red Sox, Martinez was banned 80 games by MLB after testing positive for a banned substance.