Former Cardinals outfielder Chris Duncan is battling brain cancer

Chris Duncan is battling brain cancer. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Chris Duncan has taken a permanent leave from his radio show to battle brain cancer. The 37-year-old had been on medical leave after discovering a brain tumor last spring.

The radio station where Duncan worked, 101 ESPN, asked for fans to offer their thoughts or prayers to Duncan.

The Cardinals also paid tribute to Duncan.


In 2006, Duncan played a key role in helping the Cardinals win the World Series. Injuries forced him into action in late May, and Duncan went on to swat 22 home runs in just 314 plate appearances.

His manager, Tony La Russa, said Duncan’s courage will help him in his fight.


Since leaving baseball following the 2010 season, Duncan remained in the St. Louis area and became a sports radio personality. He was diagnosed with glioblastoma in 2012. He had surgery to address the issue, and underwent other therapies.

Duncan took a temporary leave from his radio show last March to address a tumor once again, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Duncan is the son of long-time Cardinals pitching coach Dave Duncan. The 73-year-old Dave Duncan currently works as a pitching consultant for the Chicago White Sox.

Chris Duncan’s wife, Amy, occasionally posts Duncan’s health updates on her Instagram page.

