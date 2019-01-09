Former Cardinals outfielder Chris Duncan is battling brain cancer

Chris Duncan is battling brain cancer. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Chris Duncan has taken a permanent leave from his radio show to battle brain cancer. The 37-year-old had been on medical leave after discovering a brain tumor last spring.

The radio station where Duncan worked, 101 ESPN, asked for fans to offer their thoughts or prayers to Duncan.

Dunc will be taking a permanent leave from 101 ESPN to continue his fight against cancer and focus on health. If you pray, please keep him in your prayers. If you don't, keep him in your thoughts. He is our brother and we miss him deeply@AnthonyStalter @Bettlach101ESPN — TheTurn101ESPN (@TheTurn_101ESPN) January 7, 2019





The Cardinals also paid tribute to Duncan.

Please join us in keeping former Cardinal Chris Duncan and his family in your thoughts as he continues his courageous fight against cancer. pic.twitter.com/MK6SHroa2M — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) January 7, 2019





In 2006, Duncan played a key role in helping the Cardinals win the World Series. Injuries forced him into action in late May, and Duncan went on to swat 22 home runs in just 314 plate appearances.

His manager, Tony La Russa, said Duncan’s courage will help him in his fight.

In 2006 we got into Oct on the last day. @chrisduncan11’s 20 2nd half HRs with several key players on DL saved our season and became WS #10. His on field courage is with him off field as well! Cardinals Nation has you in their thoughts. https://t.co/1tmxis5GkZ — Tony La Russa (@TonyLaRussa) January 8, 2019





Since leaving baseball following the 2010 season, Duncan remained in the St. Louis area and became a sports radio personality. He was diagnosed with glioblastoma in 2012. He had surgery to address the issue, and underwent other therapies.

Duncan took a temporary leave from his radio show last March to address a tumor once again, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Duncan is the son of long-time Cardinals pitching coach Dave Duncan. The 73-year-old Dave Duncan currently works as a pitching consultant for the Chicago White Sox.

Chris Duncan’s wife, Amy, occasionally posts Duncan’s health updates on her Instagram page.

