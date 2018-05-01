Former captain Dallaglio supports Shields selection for England

Lawrence Dallaglio was speaking on behalf of Land Rover, who this year is celebrating its Testimonial Seasono

England Rugby World Cup winner Lawrence Dallaglio has dismissed the controversy over Eddie Jones’ bid to select New Zealand-born Brad Shields for the three-Test tour to South Africa this summer.

The Hurricanes forward has signed to join Dallaglio’s former side Wasps in August and is eligible to play for England because both his parents were born in the country.

While the RFU has given Jones the green light to pick the flanker for the series against the Springboks, Shields could play up to six Super Rugby matches for the Hurricanes before joining up with Wasps for the new Premiership season.

The approach to Shields, who has handed in a formal request to play for England, has also caused a storm in New Zealand, with the All Blacks threatening to block the move.

However, ex-Red Rose captain Dallaglio says he does not understand the outcry and believes Jones should be able to pick whoever he likes as long as they qualify.

“Every other country does the same thing and no one makes a fuss about it,” he said. “Ireland have had project players they have targeted for years, such as CJ Stander, and no one says a thing about it.

“But as soon as England do it there is a huge outcry and I just don’t get it. He has passed up the opportunity to play for the All Blacks, which is huge by the way.

“He qualifies to play for England through his parents so it shouldn’t worry anyone. If the player has the talent, qualifies and has the desire to play for England then Eddie Jones should be able to pick him.”

Shields has represented New Zealand under-17s and under-20s, but the 27-year-old has not played for the senior side and Dallaglio believes he could help solve the back-row issues England had during this year’s Six Nations.

"The sooner they can get him involved the better," said Dallaglio

“He will add to that leadership group as he has had the captain’s armband for his club, which is something England will benefit from, so I can see why Eddie wants him.

“I just don’t understand why it’s a story when so many other sides do it and he will be coming to England to play for Wasps at the end of the summer anyway.”

Dallaglio also called for changes to be made to how Premiership Rugby referees interpret the breakdown, saying it contributed to England’s struggles during the Six Nations.

“The refereeing in the Premiership also needs to change to fall into line with the way referees manage the game in the rest of Europe,” he said.

“The sooner Eddie Jones can sit down and have those conversations with Premiership Rugby the better as it is out of kilter with other leagues.

“The Premiership seems to have allowed less contesting for the ball at the breakdown, which is why we are not developing out and out openside flankers like other nations.

“We have to design a game that both promotes the club game and allows the international game to flourish. I’m not criticising anyone in particular, but when I played there was much more contesting at the breakdown.”

Despite being favourites to retain the title they won in 2016 and 2017, England finished fifth in this year’s Six Nations following successive defeats to Scotland, France and Ireland.

The poor run did not come as a surprise to Dallaglio, however, who says he was concerned about Jones’ side off the back of the British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand – pointing to England’s poor record in previous Post-Lions years.

“I think those who have played the game in the professional era – and I’ve been on three Lions tours – were concerned about England before this year’s Championship,” he added.

“It’s not just hindsight, I said this beforehand, England have never won the Five or Six Nations after a Lions tour and there must be a reason for that.

“England are there to be shot at and were going for a third Championship in a row, but they’ve learned a valuable lesson from this year’s Six Nations.

“I was surprised by the manner of a few of England’s performances. They looked jaded, tired and had lost their cutting edge, as though they had stopped innovating.

“You can’t read too much into it, though. I think it showed England are not quite as good as their record beforehand suggested, but they are also not as bad as they appeared during the Six Nations.”

