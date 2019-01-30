Former Canadiens player saves two women from burning building

Mario Roberge performed an amazing feat off the ice last week. (Getty)

During his Montreal Canadiens career Mario Roberge was more grinder and tough guy than role model and hero to the fans, but he flipped the script by earning his hero status off the ice last week.

According to the Montreal Gazette, the former winger saved two women from a burning building in Quebec City on January 22nd. Roberge smelled smoke in the apartment building opposite his in the borough of Beauport and wound up climbing the stairs and finding an 80-year-old woman and her 60-year-old daughter in think smoke.

The 55-year-old brought the two women back to the safety of his home as the building, and a hair salon was destroyed by the fire. Without his intervention building owner Marcel Leduc believe the women would have been asphyxiated by smoke.

Roberge played 112 games scoring seven goals and putting up 14 points with a whopping 314 penalty minutes, all with the Canadiens. He also made 15 playoff appearances, including a three-game stint with the Stanley Cup winning 1992-1993 team.

