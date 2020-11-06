Former CAA Agent Brodie Van Wagenen Ousted As NY Mets General Manager

Brodie Van Wagenen, who left as co-head of the baseball division at CAA to make the rare transition to major league baseball general manager, has been let go by the team.

The move came two years into his tenure and just hours after new owner Steve Cohen officially closed his deal to take over the team. Van Wagenen’s front office lieutenants, including special assistant to the GM Omar Minaya, assistant GMs Allard Baird and Adam Guttridge, and player development direction Jared Banner, were also dismissed.

“I want to thank Brodie, Allard, Adam and Jared for their contributions over the last two years,” new President of Baseball operations Sandy Alderson said in a statement. “I especially want to thank Omar for his long and distinguished service to the Mets in many important capacities.”

Van Wagenen was unable to get the Mets to the playoffs in his two seasons as GM, and made a controversial trade with the Seattle Mariners that cost the team one of baseball’s top prospects.

Van Wagenen released a statement thanking the former team owners, congratulating Cohen, and appreciating his front office-mates and former players.

“We took a team that had suffered losing seasons in 2017 and 2018 to contention in 2019 and onto a chance for real success in 2020 prior to the pandemic,” Van Wagenen wrote. “The energy and excitement of the fans in 2019 will stay in our minds forever. While we didn’t reach our goal in 2020, the work that you put in to keep everyone safe and healthy in the midst of the COVID-19 threat played a significant role in the return of and the successful completion of the Major League Baseball season.

“To the Mets Players: Major League Baseball exists because of your extraordinary talent and teamwork. Your commitment to be the best you can be every day is inspiring. Your performance brings families and friends closer to each other and unites us as a community. Thank you for you for the memories past, present and future.”

