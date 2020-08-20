Former Bucs WR Keyshawn Johnson blasts Thom Brennaman for homophobic slur

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson blasted Cincinnati Reds play-by-play broadcaster Thom Brennaman, who also calls NFL games on FOX Sports, on Thursday.

The Reds suspended Brennaman and pulled him from Wednesday’s broadcast after he used a homophobic slur.

Johnson, a retired NFL player, has a daughter in the LGBTQ+ community and made his comments regarding Brennaman on ESPN Radio’s new morning show, “Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin.”

“I understand certain people have certain values and views about what it is,” he said on Thursday morning. “If you have those values and views, then keep them to your damn self. That’s how you feel, that’s how you feel. You know what you’re ashamed of? You’re ashamed you got caught, that’s what you’re ashamed of.”

A full clip can be found below: