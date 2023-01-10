Former Buchanan High star Kendall Milton scores a TD in national title game for Georgia

Kendall Milton got a taste of the national championship against Alabama last season.

He didn’t get any touches in the Bulldogs’ 33-18 against the Crimson Tide.

It’s different this time in the 2022 national championship against TCU from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Milton had a 1-yard touchdown to help give the Bulldogs a 31-7 lead over the Horned Frogs in the second quarter

In the first half, Milton has eight carries for 25 yards.

Milton committed to Georgia in July 2019 over Alabama, Louisiana State and Ohio State.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart noted Milton’s strong family background and said a relationship with running backs coach Dell McGee helped the Bulldogs land Milton.

“I’m super pleased to get him,” Smart said then. “He was one of our leaders in the class, and I’m excited about what he’s going to bring to the table.”

This story will be updated.