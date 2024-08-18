Former Bruins Star Provides Big Injury Update

During the 2023 NHL Offseason, the Boston Bruins traded Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno's signing rights to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defensemen Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula. With the Bruins dealing with serious cap space trouble, they were forced to dump Hall and his $6 million cap hit for far less than they could have if they weren't in such a tough financial situation.

Hall's first season with the Blackhawks was essentially a lost campaign for the 2010 first-overall pick. The 32-year-old was limited to only ten games on the year and posted two goals and four points. His season came to an end in November after he received ACL surgery.

Hall participated in practice at the end of the season but did not return to game action for Chicago. However, it now appears that he is very close to changing that.

© Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

While speaking with Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times, Hall shared that he has completed his recovery and expects to be given the green light to play once training camp is here.

This is undoubtedly good news to hear, as Hall was forced to miss a significant chunk of time and is always a joy to watch on the ice. Once he is officially cleared to return, he should be a crucial piece of the Blackhawks' roster as they look to take another step forward in their rebuild in 2024-25.

