Former Browns OT Joe Thomas, slimmed down in retirement, shows off amazing athleticism on 'The Titan Games'

The athletic ability of most NFL players is obvious. Cornerbacks, receivers, safeties ... we see it every play.

With offensive linemen, it’s not as easy to notice. Sometimes one gets out in front of a running back and gets downfield and it’s clear some of those 300-pounders are special athletes. But usually they’re viewed as the “fat guys” pounding away in the trenches.

Joe Thomas was one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL for 11 seasons, making the Pro Bowl 10 times for the Cleveland Browns. And he showed on NBC’s “The Titan Games” just how athletic some of the big guys in the NFL are.

Joe Thomas has a great night on ‘The Titan Games’

Thomas retired after the 2017 season. He immediately dropped weight, like many other linemen who understand it’s not healthy to maintain a 300-pound frame, and looked great.

Thomas ended up on “The Titan Games,” hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and had an epic battle against CrossFit Games veteran Matt Chan.

Thomas won by a split second at the end. Chan had other challenges before the “Mount Olympus” final and he lost because he didn’t turn the key at the end fast enough. Many of Chan’s supporters believed he deserved to win. However, let’s put that to the side and just marvel at the 35-year-old Thomas’ athletic ability.

Joe Thomas joined the NFL Network after he retired from the Browns. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Thomas dropped weight in retirement

It obviously wasn’t easy for Thomas, who excelled in the strength challenges.

One time through that course was only like 3 minutes, but the exhaustion level was the same as walking off the field after a September Florida game against @JasonTaylor https://t.co/PkXuSJVE03 — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) May 26, 2020

But in retirement, Thomas has obviously been working on his physique.

My run as the biggest star on @ThomaHawkShow had a damn good run over the last month.



Unfortunetly, with @nbctitangames (hosted by @TheRock) premiering tonight and subsoquently making @joethomas73 a household name...



All good things must come to an end.



🗣LETS GO!! pic.twitter.com/vtgntnpAgZ — Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) May 25, 2020

Thomas looks like he could come back and play in the NFL, except maybe at linebacker. On “The Titan Games,” he represented the NFL’s big offensive linemen pretty well.

