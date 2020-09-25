Former Brookside actress Anna Norbury has died aged 26

From Digital Spy

Former Brookside actress Anna Norbury has passed away at the age of 26. The star played Alice Farnham as a baby, between the years of 1994 and 1997.

She also appeared on the Channel 4 series Home Free just last year. The series followed a group of young people with learning disabilities as they left their family homes behind to live on their own.

An obituary from Alice's family appeared in The Telegraph earlier this month, and reads: "Dearly beloved daughter of John and Maria, adored sister of Connor and Lauren, and recently engaged to the man who won her heart, Joe Baxter.

View photos Photo credit: Channel 4 More

"She will be remembered for her warmth, her wit, her clarity, her forthrightness, and above all for her beautiful and innocent humanity.



"Anna may have been born with special needs, but she was so special and unique in herself that we were the ones who needed her. Her smile shone a bright light into the world of everyone who was lucky enough to meet her. Our loss is greater than we can ever say."

Michael Starke, who played Thomas 'Sinbad' Sweeney on the fondly-remembered soap, paid a touching tribute to Anna on Twitter, writing: "Today we say farewell to Anna Norbury. She was 'Baby Alice Farnham' in Brookside.

"She was one of the most treasured and beautiful young cast members. Love and strength to her wonderful family."

Home Free featuring Anna is available to watch online on All4 now. Select episodes of Brookside are also available.

