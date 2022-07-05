  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former Broncos star Demaryius Thomas had CTE. What to know about the disease.

Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Demaryius Thomas
    Demaryius Thomas
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The family of Demaryius Thomas revealed Tuesday that the former star wide receiver had stage 2 CTE at the time of his death. Thomas was found dead in his Georgia home in December, just months after he retired from the NFL. He was 33 years old. Authorities have yet to release a cause of death.

CTE is at the heart of an ongoing discussion about player safety and head injuries in American football. Thomas is the latest in a long string of ex-professional athletes, including many former NFL players, to receive a CTE diagnosis, which can only be made posthumously.

The NFL has been embroiled in multiple head injury lawsuits in recent years. In 2015, a judge approved a $1 billion settlement plan in which the league would compensate former players who suffered from brain trauma, the Associated Press reported.

Former Broncos WR had CTE: Ex-NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas had stage 2 CTE at the time of his death

'Race-norming' addressed: Judge approves fix to stem racial bias in NFL concussion deal

What is CTE?

CTE stands for chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a progressive degenerative brain disease, according to Boston University’s CTE Research Center, which has led much of the research on the disease. The condition is caused by a history of repeated hits to the head and emerges months or even years after the head injuries were sustained, according to Boston University.

Athletes in a number of contact sports, including football, hockey and boxing have been diagnosed with CTE over the years, according to Boston University. It was first observed in boxers in the early twentieth century and was known as punch drunk symptom, according to Boston University. Official diagnoses can only be made posthumously, upon close examination of the brain.

In 2017, Boston University researchers diagnosed CTE in 99% (110 of 111) of former NFL players whose brains were donated for study, USA TODAY reported.

The same study examined the brains of 202 football players at different levels of the game, including high school and college. It found CTE in 87% of the players studied, USA TODAY reported.

'Got to find better ways to help': Former NFL player Greg Clark had CTE when he killed himself

Vincent Jackson: Former NFL receiver had stage 2 CTE

FILE - Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) catches a pass before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Denver, Sept. 9, 2018. Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas, who died last December at age 33, had CTE, his family said Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
FILE - Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) catches a pass before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Denver, Sept. 9, 2018. Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas, who died last December at age 33, had CTE, his family said Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

What are CTE symptoms?

Symptoms include memory loss, difficulty thinking and behavioral changes like impulsivity and aggressiveness, according to the Mayo Clinic. Depression, substance abuse and suicidal thoughts and behavior are also associated with CTE, according to the Mayo Clinic.

How many stages of CTE are there?

There are four stages of CTE. Stage 4 is the most severe. People with stage 1 CTE are often asymptomatic or report mild short-term memory loss and depressive symptoms, according to a report published on the National Institutes of Health website.

Stage 2 CTE can manifest in severe depressive symptoms and “behavioral outbursts,” according to the report.

At stage 3 and 4, patients experience cognitive impairments like memory loss and poor spatial awareness, according to the report. Patients begin to struggle with speech, lose motor skills and experience severe psychotic symptoms at stage 4, according to the report.

CTE in American Soccer: First known case diagnosed in former MLS player Scott Vermillion

Demaryius Thomas had stage 2 CTE

Thomas had stage 2 CTE. According to a news release by the Concussion Legacy Foundation, which assisted with diagnosis, Thomas experienced depression, panic attacks, anxiety and memory issues in the years before his death. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office has yet to release a cause of death or an autopsy report, USA TODAY reported.

Thomas had begun to experience frequent seizures in the time leading up to his death, and a family member told the Associated Press last year that his family believed that was his cause of death. The Concussion Legacy Foundation’s Tuesday news release noted that doctors believed his seizures were unrelated to his CTE diagnosis and were more likely the result of injuries sustained from a car accident and a fall years prior to his death.

"He had two different conditions in parallel," Ann McKee, the director of the CTE Center, told the New York Times.

What sport is CTE most common in?

American football players and boxers account for most confirmed CTE cases, according to a 2016 medical journal article published on the NIH website.

Is CTE curable?

There is currently no cure for CTE, but symptoms of depression and anxiety can be treated individually, according to Boston University’s CTE Center.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What is CTE? Symptoms, stages and more on the diagnosis

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ex-NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas had stage 2 CTE at the time of his death

    Demaryius Thomas had been suffering from seizures when he died suddenly at 33. But doctors say he also had stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

  • Why ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Thrived at the Box Office While ‘Lightyear’ Flailed

    Box office watchers were worried that family audiences had all but forgotten about movie theaters… until Gru and his mischievous yellow friends came along. As it turns out, parents with young kids weren’t abandoning their local cinemas in the wake of the pandemic. Most of them just didn’t care to watch Disney’s Pixar film “Lightyear.” […]

  • Dodgers catcher Barnes gets $7M, 2-year deal through '24

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Catcher Austin Barnes agreed Sunday to a $7 million, two-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers covering 2023 and ‘24 rather than become a free agent after this year’s World Series. Barnes gets $3.5 million in each of the next two seasons, and the Dodgers have a $3.5 million team option for 2025. He can earn up to $500,000 annually in performance bonuses for games: $50,000 each for 65 and 70, $75,000 for 75, $150,000 for 80 and $175,000 for 85. Barnes said the team approac

  • 'I would have done the same thing:' Bowness OK with being Jets' second choice

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness doesn't mind being the second choice. The new Winnipeg Jets head coach took part in his first press conference Monday, a little more than a week after first target Barry Trotz declined the team's offer because the veteran wanted to spend more time with his family. "If I'm in his chair, I'm going after Trotzy, too. I am. It's that simple," Bowness said with a laugh, referring to Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff sitting beside him. "Trotzy is the perfect guy for this

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Canadian basketball players relish chance to play at home in Globl Jam U23 tournament

    TORONTO — At a recent meeting of Canada's under-23 basketball teams, players were asked to raise a hand if they'd ever played for Canada at home. Two of the 30-plus players in attendance raised their hands. This week's inaugural Globl Jam tournament isn't just an opportunity to bridge the gap in Canada's national program between the youth and senior squads, but a rare chance for the country's most talented young players to don the Maple Leaf at home. Aaliyah Edwards, one of the two who have play

  • What happens to the Flames if Gaudreau walks?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the possible consequence of Johnny Hockey leaving Calgary in free agency.

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • Leading off: Nats examine Soto, Bosox check Bogaerts

    A look at what's happening around the majors on today: ___ SOTO SETBACK Washington star Juan Soto is being checked out after exiting a game early because of an injured left calf. The 23-year-old outfielder flexed and pointed to his left leg after making a throw in right in the third inning against Miami. He was taken out after being involved in a rundown in the fourth. Soto left Nationals Park to get an MRI. “We’ll re-evaluate him and see what’s going on,” manager Dave Martinez said. Soto, the f

  • Poston eagles 17th, takes 3-shot lead in John Deere Classic

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston made up for two back-nine bogeys with an eagle on the par-5 17th, shooting a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the John Deere Classic. Trying to complete a wire-to-wire victory after tying for second last week in the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, Poston made a 13 1/2-foot eagle putt on 17. “That was huge kind of going into tomorrow,” Poston said about the eagle. “I wasn’t quite as sharp today off the tee and had to

  • Jessica Campbell hired as 1st female assistant coach in AHL

    PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — The Coachella Valley Firebirds have hired the American Hockey League’s first female assistant coach. Jessica Campbell is ready for the opportunity. “I’ve been spending a little bit more of my time on the development side the past three years and truly trying to create the opportunities and the growth for myself, and the knowledge to put myself in this position,” Campbell said. “So I’m very excited to be able to bring that to Coachella.” Campbell, whose hiring was announced

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Island-born wrestler Hannah Taylor wins gold at international competition in her hometown

    Wrestler Hannah Taylor has now won gold for her hometown in her hometown. Eighty-five wrestlers from across Canada, the U.S., South Korea and Jamaica took to the mat Saturday at the Canada Cup of Wrestling in Summerside. The one-day tournament is meant to give Canadian wrestlers experience facing competition from other countries. The 24-year-old Taylor, a two-time silver medallist at the Pan American Wrestling Championships, has participated in the event multiple times. But this is the first tim

  • De Grasse hopeful he'll be back in top form at the world championships post-COVID

    TORONTO — A month before the world track and field championships, Canada's fastest man was winded just walking up the stairs in his home in Jacksonville, Fla. Andre De Grasse recently returned to full practices after his second bout of COVID-19 interrupted a season that was finally looking up. He said he suffered symptoms such as shortness of breath. The timing was frustrating, coming just as he was finding his form after an early-season foot injury. "I was sleeping on the second floor, so I had

  • Winnipeg Jets make it official, bringing back Rick Bowness as head coach

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness is returning to his roots. The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team's eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoff

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Kikuchi makes quality start and Blue Jays hit two homers in 4-1 win over Rays

    TORONTO — Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo made sure to keep Yusei Kikuchi feeling confident as he endured a tough stretch of starts over the last month. The left-hander rebounded nicely Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, throwing six strong innings in a 4-1 victory at Rogers Centre. "I've been talking to him and I said, 'Man, you've got better stuff than all of our starters,'" Montoyo said. "And that's a big compliment to tell somebody when you've got (Alek) Manoah and (Jose) Berrios and the

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."