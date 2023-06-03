Former Broncos QB Peyton Manning has one wish: The Chiefs leaving the AFC West

After the Denver Broncos traded for quarterback Russell Wilson a year ago, they were a trendy pick to win the AFC West.

To quote Maxwell Smart in “Get Smart,” the Broncos missed it by that much.

The Broncos stumbled out of the gate and finished with a 5-12 record, nine games worse than the division-champion Chiefs.

Denver fired coach Nathaniel Hackett late in the season and hired Sean Payton, who won a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith asked former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning on Thursday night how he should feel about Denver in the 2023 season.

“Sean has brought some new juice here. He’s going to get the best out of Russell. Russell feels rejuvenated as well,” Manning said.

“I like my Broncos. I wish the Chiefs would get out of the division, Stephen A. Unfortunately, they’re not going anywhere. So, we’ve still got some work to do.”

Smith chuckled at Manning’s desire to see the Chiefs out of the division. This was a funny exchange ... unless you’re a Broncos fan.