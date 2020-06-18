Former Bradford City player admits to having sex with 14-year-old girl

Tyrell Robinson is facing jail time after pleading guilty to the charges. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

A professional soccer player last seen playing for Bradford City A.F.C., a team England’s fourth-tier League Two, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges that included having sex with a 14-year-old girl, according to the BBC.

Tyrell Robinson reportedly admitted to a sex offense with the child in an appearance at Bradford Crown Court. The offense reportedly occurred in August 2018, and resulted in charges of engaging in sexual activity with a child and making and distributing an indecent image of a child via Snapchat.

Robinson also denied another charge of distributing an indecent photograph of a child in December 2017, and prosecution reportedly said it would drop that charge.

The 22-year-old was reportedly warned he could face jail time for the offense, and will be sentenced at a later date after making bail. He has already been ordered to sign the sex offenders registry.

Bradford City reportedly dropped the left winger for gross misconduct after he was charged in February. Robinson had previously played for the Under-23 club of the Premier League’s Arsenal until his departure in 2017.

