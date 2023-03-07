Former Boy Meets World star Ben Savage is running for Congress

Ben Savage Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for New York Comic Con

Actor Ben Savage is running for Congress, the former Boy Meets World star announced Monday.

The 42-year-old is entering the race for California's 30th Congressional District, which covers West Hollywood, Burbank, and parts of Pasadena, as a Democrat. The seat is currently held by Rep. Adam Schiff (D), who announced in January he is running for Senate.

On his Instagram, Savage said he's throwing his hat into the ring because it's "time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative, and compassionate solutions to our country's most pressing issues. And it's time for new and passionate leaders who can help move our country forward. Leaders who want to see the government operating at maximum capacity, unhindered by political divisions and special interests."

Savage, who graduated from Stanford University in 2004 with a degree in political science, interned for the late Pennsylvania Sen. Arlen Specter in 2003. After starring in the Boy Meets World reboot Girl Meets World, Savage turned his focus to politics, running unsuccessfully for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council in 2022. He filed his congressional paperwork with the Federal Election Commission in January, and at the time, his spokesperson told ABC News that Savage was "still making decisions and always looking for opportunities to give back and serve the community."

