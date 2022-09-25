Former Boise State coach is ‘right man’ to take over the offense; no word on starting QB

Ron Counts
·5 min read
Contributed photo

This is a weekend that Boise State football coach Andy Avalos would rather forget.

On Friday, the Broncos went on the road and lost 27-10 to UTEP — a team Vegas handicappers favored them to beat by at least 15 points. After offensive coordinator Tim Plough was fired on Saturday, Avalos had the unenviable task of informing his players.

“It was a tough day, but they gave me energy because they’re awesome,” Avalos said of the players’ reaction. “One thing I’ve learned is in a time of adversity, you learn who the real people are, and I’m grateful for the people around us.”

Former Boise State and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter will take over as offensive coordinator for the rest of the season.

Avalos wouldn’t say on Sunday if Koetter will remain in the role after this season. He also wouldn’t say if four-year starter Hank Bachmeier, who went 13-of-34 for 93 yards against the Miners, or redshirt freshman Taylen Green will start at quarterback on Friday against San Diego State (6 p.m., FS1).

Avalos did, however, say he’s excited about the direction of the Broncos’ offense under new leadership.

“I think there’s benefits to bringing new air into the room,” Avalos said. “I’m excited to see Hank and Taylen get to be around Coach Koetter full time, and I’m excited to see how we can get that whole room into a rhythm again.”

Avalos said there weren’t any discussions about replacing Plough until after what was the Broncos’ worst offensive performance of the season Friday night at UTEP.

Boise State was limited to 177 yards of offense, managing just 93 through the air and 84 on the ground. The Broncos also scored just 10 points against a team that had only beaten New Mexico State this season.

Boise State’s offense has been in shambles all season. The most yards the Broncos have produced in a game was 327 against FCS program UT Martin. The offense is averaging 283.3 yards a game, which ranks No. 9 in the 12-team Mountain West. The Broncos also rank No. 9 in the conference with 120.3 rushing yards a game and No. 7 with 163 passing yards per contest.

“I love Tim Plough, and I’m very grateful for his friendship and our time together,” Avalos said, “but we needed to make a change in the leadership of our offense.”

Koetter isn’t going to come in and make major structural changes to the offense, Avalos said. But his vast knowledge and experience will improve how the offense prepares and implements its game plan each week, the Broncos coach said.

“This provides us an opportunity to reorganize our process and create rhythm for our offensive staff and players,” Avalos said. “Practice, film study and walk-throughs, that’s where I know we’ll make a jump. It will take time and it will be a process of growth that I’m excited about not only for the offense but the entire team.”

Koetter began his coaching career at Highland High School in eastern Idaho in 1983. He went 26-10 as the head coach at Boise State from 1998 to 2000, and he left to assume the same role at Arizona State before making the jump to the NFL in 2007. He was offensive coordinator of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and spent three season as head coach in Tampa Bay.

Koetter retired from the NFL in 2020 after a second stint as the Falcons offensive coordinator. He joined Boise State as an analyst this spring and it didn’t take much to persuade him to return to full-time coaching, Avalos said. Koetter’s son, Davis, is a sixth-year senior at Boise State.

“If we were going to go this route, Dirk was the right man for the job,” Avalos said. “He was the only man for it.”

One aspect of the offense that Avalos said will change under Koetter is how much responsibility is placed on the quarterbacks in terms of pre-snap reads and adjustments.

Plough was open when he was hired in January 2021 about how much he puts on quarterbacks. He even went as far as to say he trains them like they’re in the NFL, expecting them to read defenses and adjust protections and calls before just about every play.

“We won’t put so much on them at the line of scrimmage so they can play freely, and so they can create rhythm and play the game,” Avalos said.

Some of Boise State’s offensive assistants will also be more involved in creating the game plan under Koetter, Avalos said. Wide receivers coach Matt Miller, who spent two years calling plays as offensive coordinator at Montana State, and run game coordinator Nate Potter will have much more input under the Broncos’ new offensive coordinator.

There are still major questions that need to be answered on the offensive side of the ball, but Avalos said he’s confident that the Broncos are at least moving in the right direction.

“These things don’t get fixed overnight,” he said. “It’s going to take stacking up the little things done correctly day after day to create real confidence that will then create consistency and rhythm.”

Latest Stories

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • Hickey scores twice, Huneault posts shutout as Canada beats Czechs to open International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team got off to a strong start at the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over host Czech Republic on Saturday in Ostrava. Three-time Paralympian Liam Hickey scored a pair of goals, including an empty-netter to close out the victory, while Mathieu Lelièvre scored his first goal with Team Canada to provide insurance in the third period. The Canadians took control following a scoreless first period and finished with 25 shots on goal. Jean-François Huneault recorded th

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • Canadian Olympic Committee signs agreement with Abuse-Free Sport

    TORONTO — The Canadian Olympic Committee has signed an agreement to join Abuse-Free Sport, Canada's new independent program to address maltreatment in sport. The COC and its stakeholders will be able to access services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC) by Dec. 21 at the latest, following a transition period. "The COC recognizes that safe sport is everyone's responsibility," David Shoemaker, the COC's CEO and general secretary. "We're fully committed to doing our part to su

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Injuries to Edmundson, Suzuki mark first day of Montreal Canadiens training camp

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens opened training camp on Thursday with injuries looming over the team. A behemoth 74-player roster took to the ice, but defenceman Joel Edmundson was nowhere to be seen. Coach Martin St. Louis revealed that Edmundson will be out for an undetermined amount of time with an undisclosed lower-body injury. “It’s undetermined because we don’t have enough details,” said St. Louis. “You’re always worried when a player injures himself, you don’t know the severity and as a

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,

  • Hockey Canada facing backlash for survey on sexual assault allegations

    A recent survey distributed by Hockey Canada has left some shaking their heads over what they see as out-of-touch questions about the organization's handling of sexual assault allegations. The survey, which CBC News has seen, was distributed to parents, volunteers and coaches, seeking to gauge opinions on the sport's national body. It has been under intense scrutiny since news broke this spring of an alleged sexual assault following a 2018 gala in London, Ont., involving eight unidentified playe