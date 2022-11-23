Former Boise State assistant coach fired by Arizona Cardinals before game in Mexico City

Arizona Cardinals running game coordinator and chief offensive line coach Sean Kugler, who was the O-line coach on Boise State’s first Fiesta Bowl team, was fired on Tuesday, according to the Arizona Republic.

“We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home Monday morning prior to the game,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Arizona Republic. “It’s challenging anytime you make a staff change in that type of manner, and I’m just going to leave it at that.”

Aside from Kingsbury’s comment, Arizona has not officially released a statement on Kugler’s departure. His profile has been removed from the team’s website.

The Cardinals are coming off a 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City on Monday night.

According to ESPN sources, Kugler was fired after he allegedly groped a woman in Mexico City over the weekend.

Kugler, 56, had been with the Cardinals since 2019. He began his NFL coaching career as the Detroit Lions tight ends coach from 2001-05, and has also been an assistant with the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos. Kugler served one season as the Broncos’ offensive line coach in 2006-07.