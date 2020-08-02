Former Bloc MP Bernard Cleary, strong defender of Indigenous rights, has died at 83

Bernard Cleary, the former Bloc Québécois MP for the riding of Louis-Saint-Laurent, has died. He was 83 years old.

Cleary began his career at Le Soleil newspaper in Quebec City as a journalist before becoming news director at Télé-Capitale.

Originally from Mashteuiatsh, an Innu Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation reserve, in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region, Cleary was known as a strong defender of Indigenous peoples' rights.

According to a profile in Ottawa's The Hill Times newspaper, Cleary is the first Indigenous MP to be elected in Quebec and the first Innu person to be elected in Canada.

He served as member of parliament for the riding of Louis-Saint-Laurent in the Capitale-Nationale region from 2004 to 2006.

He taught journalism at Université de Laval in Quebec City.

Cleary died surrounded by loved ones in Lévis Thursday. In posts on social media, family members said his death followed a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Ghislain Picard, Assembly of First Nations regional chief for Quebec and Labrador, reacted to his death, saying he's often consulted Cleary for his "vast experience."