Former Blackhawks forward and Hall of Fame executive Bill Hay has died

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Former Chicago Blackhawks forward and Hall of Fame executive Bill Hay has died. He was 88.

Hockey Canada confirmed Hay’s death in a release Saturday. Hay was the president and chief operating officer for the organization from 1990-1995. A cause of death was not provided.

“Bill Hay lived a remarkable hockey life that reflected the very best of our sport,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “The National Hockey League family mourns his passing and sends our deepest condolences to his family and many friends throughout the hockey world.”

Hay played eight NHL seasons with Chicago. He was the NHL rookie of the year for the 1959-60 season, when he had 24 goals and 30 assists in 70 games.

The center from Saskatoon helped the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 1961. He had 11 goals and 48 assists in the regular season and two goals and five assists in 12 playoff games.

Hay had 113 goals and 273 assists over 506 career NHL games. He was a two-time All-Star before retiring in 1967.

He stayed in hockey after his playing career, serving as president and chief executive officer of the Calgary Flames from 1991-95 alongside his role with Hockey Canada.

He was also a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame selection committee from 1980-97 and a member of the Hall’s board of directors from 1995 until his retirement in 2013, including 15 years as chairman.

Hay was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a builder in 2015.

