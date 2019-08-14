Former Bills WR Roscoe Parrish charged with stalking, threatening to kill ex's young daughter

Roscoe Parrish, seen here in an NFL headshot, is charged with two felonies in Florida. (Getty)

Former Buffalo Bills and Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Roscoe Parrish was arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Monday, accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend and threatening to kill her 10-year-old daughter.

Police told the Miami Herald that Parrish, 37, faces felony charges of aggravated stalking and written threats to kill.

Parrish began harassing his former girlfriend of 11 years after they broke up in 2018, according to police records obtained by the Herald. After she cut off communication with him, Parrish began leaving threatening hand-written notes at her home and on her car last month.

‘I found you’

“You b---- haha I found you, from your ex,” one note read, according to records.

Parrish escalated the messages and extended threats of violence to his ex-girlfriend’s 10-year-old daughter, according to the warrant.

“You b------ don’t listen oh and make sure you tell your ugly ass daughter to watch out im coming for her haha, from your ex,” Parrish reportedly wrote on July 27. “Ima kill your stupid ass daughter,” a note the next day reportedly read.

Parrish released on bond

Parrish was released on Tuesday after being held on $100,000 bond, according to USA Today.

Parrish played in the NFL from 2005-12, spending seven seasons with the Buffalo Bills and his final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A standout punt returner and breakaway threat as a wide receiver at Miami, Parrish was a second-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2005.

He tallied 134 career receptions for 1,502 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 11.6 yards over 90 career punt returns in the NFL.

