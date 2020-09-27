Former Bigg Boss Contestant Himanshi Khurana Tests COVID Positive

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana took to Instagram on Sunday, 27 September, to inform that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

"I want to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19 even after taking proper precautions. As you all know that I was the part of the protest day before yesterday and the area was crowded so I thought to get the test done before I go for my shoot today evening," wrote Himanshi.

The actor added, "I just wanted to inform people who came in my contact to get your test done and please take proper precaution in the protest. It's my request to all the people protesting to not forget that we are going through pandemic so please take proper care".

Himanshi Khurana has been quite vocal about farmers' protests. In a video she shared some time back she can be heard voicing her opinion.

