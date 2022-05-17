Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen sustains non-contact leg injury during workout amid comeback effort

Tarik Cohen is attempting an NFL comeback amid personal tragedy and a lengthy layoff from a devastating knee injury. (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen sustained what appeared to be a lower-right leg injury during a workout Tuesday morning.

Cohen streamed the workout on Instagram Live. While performing a running drill, Cohen fell to the ground and clutched his lower-right leg in apparent pain. A trainer then approached Cohen to speak with him before turning the camera off.

The extent of Cohen's injury wasn't clear. Cohen didn't provide immediate information on the injury on his social media accounts.

Cohen, 26, played four seasons with the Chicago Bears and made a Pro Bowl in 2018. He was a fan-favorite for his playmaking abilities as a runner, pass catcher and punt returner.

Cohen attempting NFL comeback from injury amid personal tragedy

Cohen sustained a knee injury while fielding a fair catch in Week 3 of the 2020 season against the Atlanta Falcons that left him with a torn ACL, MCL and tibial plateau fracture. The injury cost him the rest of the season and the entire 2021 season. The Bears released Cohen in March with an injury designation as he still wasn't able to pass a physical.

Cohen wrote a piece for The Players' Tribune on May 10 titled "Letter to My Younger Self." In it, he detailed tragedies in his life, including the death of his twin brother Tyrell, who was electrocuted at a North Carolina electrical substation in 2021. According to an editor's note in The Players' Tribune piece, his younger brother Dante died in April in a car accident after Tarik wrote the essay and prior to its publication.

He wrote in the essay about what an NFL comeback means to him.

“You’re going to survive, though,” Cohen wrote. “You’re going to figure out how to look at the future with hope, and see that even with everything you’ve been through, better days can exist ahead.

“At the time when I’m writing you this letter, it’s been more than 18 months since you last played in the NFL. It’s a few weeks since you got released by the Bears. And you better believe you have something to prove.”

Cohen remains a free agent with Tuesday's injury casting doubt over his NFL future.