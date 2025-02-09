Former Bears players, coaches in Super Bowl 59
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will battle it out in Super Bowl 59, where the Chiefs are looking to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowl championships as the Eagles look to avenge their Super Bowl loss from two years ago.
While the Chicago Bears have missed the playoffs for four consecutive seasons, there are some familiar faces for fans to watch in the Super Bowl, including former head coach Matt Nagy and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, as well as former players including defensive tackle Mike Pennel. In fact, there are quite a few former Bears on Fangio's staff in Philadelphia.
Here's a look at the former Bears who are playing in Super Bowl 59:
Kansas City Chiefs
Matt Nagy, Chiefs offensive coordinator
Dave Toub, Chiefs special teams coordinator
Andy Heck, Chiefs offensive line coach
Mike Pennel, Chiefs defensive tackle
*Deon Bush, Chiefs safety
Rod Wilson, Chiefs outside linebackers coach
Philadelphia Eagles
Vic Fangio, Eagles defensive coordinator
*Khari Blasingame, Eagles fullback
*Nicholas Morrow, Eagles linebacker
Clint Hurtt, Eagles senior defensive assistant/defensive line
Roy Anderson, Eagles cornerbacks coach
Jeremiah Washburn, Eagles defensive ends/outside linebackers coach
Ronell Williams, Eagles assistant linebackers/defensive quality control coach
*member of the practice squad
This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Former Bears players, coaches in Super Bowl 59