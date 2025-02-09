The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will battle it out in Super Bowl 59, where the Chiefs are looking to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowl championships as the Eagles look to avenge their Super Bowl loss from two years ago.

While the Chicago Bears have missed the playoffs for four consecutive seasons, there are some familiar faces for fans to watch in the Super Bowl, including former head coach Matt Nagy and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, as well as former players including defensive tackle Mike Pennel. In fact, there are quite a few former Bears on Fangio's staff in Philadelphia.

Here's a look at the former Bears who are playing in Super Bowl 59:

Kansas City Chiefs

Matt Nagy, Chiefs offensive coordinator

Dave Toub, Chiefs special teams coordinator

Andy Heck, Chiefs offensive line coach

Mike Pennel, Chiefs defensive tackle

*Deon Bush, Chiefs safety

Rod Wilson, Chiefs outside linebackers coach

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 15: Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field on December 15, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles

Vic Fangio, Eagles defensive coordinator

*Khari Blasingame, Eagles fullback

*Nicholas Morrow, Eagles linebacker

Clint Hurtt, Eagles senior defensive assistant/defensive line

Roy Anderson, Eagles cornerbacks coach

Jeremiah Washburn, Eagles defensive ends/outside linebackers coach

Ronell Williams, Eagles assistant linebackers/defensive quality control coach

*member of the practice squad

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Former Bears players, coaches in Super Bowl 59