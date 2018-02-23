Former Bears CB Charles Tillman is reportedly now an FBI agent

Charles Tillman accepts the Walter Payton Man of the Year award from Roger Goodell in February of 2014. (AP)

Longtime Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman can now start to investigate college basketball coaches funneling money to players as a part of the FBI.

Tillman reportedly was accepted into the FBI, something he was training for last summer. The Sporting News, citing a source, said Tillman graduated from the FBI’s training academy in Quantico, Va., has his badge and is working for the FBI. Tillman earned a criminal justice degree at Louisiana-Lafayette and shortly after his NFL retirement he started to pursue a career with the FBI.

The FBI wouldn’t comment to the Sporting News about Tillman, because it wants to protect the privacy of its officers. It won’t be easy for Tillman to just blend in, considering he was one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks for 13 seasons, 12 with the Bears and a final one with the Carolina Panthers. Tillman made a couple of Pro Bowls and was named All-Pro once.

Tillman has always made an impact off the field. He is a Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner for his charitable works. Tillman started his post-playing career by spending some time as an analyst for Fox, but apparently he wanted to do something more. FBI agents have to be younger than 37 years old at time of appointment, and Tillman turned 37 years old on Friday. He got in just in time.

Many former NFL players struggle with what to do once they can’t play anymore. Tillman seems to have found the right fit.

