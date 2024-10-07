Former Barcelona Standout Reflects on Luis Enrique’s Significant Influence on His Career

This season, Paris Saint-Germain handed all control to manager Luis Enrique with the superstar era now over in the French capital. As a result, the Spanish manager can mold the team how he sees fit.

Enrique flexed his power this week when he left Ousmane Dembélé off the squad for the UEFA Champions League match against Arsenal. Nonetheless, one former player believes it’s how the Spanish tactician treated him that he’s grateful for the gaffer.

Before joining PSG, the last club that Enrique managed was FC Barcelona and one player during his tenure on the squad was Ivan Rakitić. The 36-year-old spoke to L’Equipe and noted the impact that the 54-year-old had on him.

“He has been very important for me and my career, and I am very grateful to him,” Rakitić told L’Equipe. “He is one of the best coaches in the world. He is truly a very professional person, and I only have good memories with him.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

“You can’t imagine what you can learn from him before he becomes your coach. It’s not just about football. For example, he quickly took an interest in my life, my family, and what I liked outside of football.

“These are the little details that strengthen the relationship. It can also help uncover problems that might explain issues on the field. We spent a lot of time together, especially during trips. We met a lot of people… And each time, he was someone very attentive to the players.”

It will be interesting to see whether Enrique sees himself long-term with PSG because his contract expires at the end of this season. Nonetheless, reports suggest an extension could be coming soon, so if he stays this will be Enrique’s team.